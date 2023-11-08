The 2023 Overseas Chinese World Conference for Promoting Peaceful Reunification of China was held Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa, with the theme of "Adhering to the 1992 Consensus and striving for the early realization of the great cause of China's reunification."

Su Hui, vice chairperson of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification, attended the conference and delivered a speech.

Su stressed that the reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is the trend of the times and the aspiration of the people, and represents the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, which cannot be stopped by anyone or any force.

In the great struggle to oppose "Taiwan independence" and promote reunification, the compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas Chinese have played a vital role in advancing the great cause of peaceful reunification of the motherland, Su said.

"In the face of new circumstances and challenges, we must fully recognize the legitimacy and righteousness of opposing 'Taiwan independence' and promoting reunification, accurately grasp the principles and flexibility in defeating separatism and external interference, deeply understand the importance and urgency of promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, effectively enhance the effectiveness and precision of external communication and exchanges, actively recognize the breadth and representativeness of the forces to oppose 'Taiwan independence' and promote reunification and promote the further development of global anti-independence and reunification movements," Su said.

"As we comprehensively advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, we must unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification," she said.

More than 800 representatives from over 100 organizations promoting China's peaceful reunification in more than 30 countries and regions attended the conference in person, and around 200 people were present online at a parallel session in Taiwan.

The conference adopted the Johannesburg Declaration.