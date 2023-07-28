The Kingdom of Morocco, whose Sovereign HM the King chairs the Al Quds Committee, condemns the persistent incursions by certain Israeli officials into the Al Aqsa Mosque and its esplanade, with the participation of some extremists among their supporters, according to a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.
The Kingdom of Morocco, on the basis of the constant principles of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, reiterates its total rejection of all unilateral actions aimed at undermining efforts to bring about peace, calls for the maintenance of the legal and historical status established in the city of Al Quds and the Al Aqsa Mosque, and for the avoidance of all forms of escalation and provocation, the same source added.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.