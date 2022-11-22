A Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies subcommittee has been granted permission by the National Assembly’s Chair of Chairpersons for Committees and Oversight to meet on Thursday, 24 November 2022, to deliberate and recommend to the full committee the names of candidates to be considered for non-executive Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The subcommittee’s meeting will be followed by a meeting of the full committee after the National Assembly’s sitting. A request for these meetings was made subsequent to the receipt of a final list of candidates vetted by the State Security Agency (SSA).

On 9 September 2022, the subcommittee shortlisted 37 candidates to fill 12 vacancies on the SABC Board. Names of the candidates were then forwarded to the SSA for vetting. Thirty-four candidates were interviewed from 13 to 16 September after three withdrew from the process. The subcommittee had to pause its recruitment process while waiting for all candidates to be vetted by the SSA.

The process was paused at the time when the subcommittee was scheduled to deliberate and recommend a final list of candidates for consideration by a full committee and subsequently by the National Assembly.