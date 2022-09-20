The Portfolio Committee on Communication and Digital Technologies subcommittee has completed interviews with 34 candidates, some of whom will now be recommended to constitute a Board of 12 non-executive members at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The committee started the recruitment process after receiving a letter from the Speaker alerting it on the impending expiration of the term of service on 15 October 2022 of the current non-executive members of the Board. The committee then invited members of the public and interested parties to nominate candidates to serve on the Board and 110 nominations were subsequently received.

The committee then established a subcommittee to handle the administrative task of shortlisting and conducting interviews. The subcommittee interviewed 34 out of the 37 shortlisted candidates because three others withdrew from the process. The interviews were held over four days via a virtual platform between 13 and 16 September 2022. The subcommittee will meet again on 27 September 2022 to deliberate and recommend to the committee the names of candidates to be considered for appointment.

On the same day, the committee will then meet to consider the subcommittee’s recommendations and adopt a final report that will be considered and adopted in the National Assembly on 29 September 2022. Subsequent to the report being adopted by the National Assembly, the Speaker will then forward the recommended names to the President for his appointment in line with Section 13 (1) of the Broadcasting Act (Act. No. 4 of 1999).