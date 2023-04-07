The Portfolio Committee on Communication and Digital Technologies has welcomed its Subcommittee report about the independent legal opinion on the President’s request for more information on names submitted to him for appointment to the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Accepting the Senior Council’s independent legal opinion, the committee has resolved to write to the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, informing her about the process that it embarked upon in the process of attending to the referral letter from the President.

The committee is pleased that the independent legal opinion reaffirms that its recruitment process and the subsequent resolution of the NA were above board.

Accordingly, in his capacity as the appointing authority, the President should be able to appoint SABC Board from the list of names that were adopted by the NA in December 2022.