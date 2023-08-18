U.S. Embassy Monrovia congratulates all Liberians on the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement on August 18, 2003.
As Liberians celebrate 20 years of peace and democratic governance, which occurred due to the enormous sacrifices of ordinary Liberians – women, youth, civil society, and religious groups – to end the brutal civil war, your country should be proud of this achievement. The United States continues to be a strong partner of Liberia.
When Liberians go to the polls in October, we remind all political parties to adhere to the Farmington River Declaration, to condemn all violence and violent rhetoric, and keep their commitment to free, fair, and peaceful elections.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Liberia.