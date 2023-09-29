The launch of the European Union (EU) – East African Community (EAC) MARKUP II programme begins a new phase with the objective of supporting small agribusinesses and horticultural producers to compete in international markets.

It focuses on value chains ranging from cocoa and coffee to avocados, spices, and tea.

Over the last five years, the EU-EAC Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP) supported small agribusinesses and horticultural producers to compete in international markets.

In phase one, at least 115 companies achieved a collective $16 million in sales and exports. MARKUP I also helped draw in $1 million in investment for over 70 small businesses. Over 40 business support organizations shared that their work became more effective through their involvement in the programme.

Building on these achievements, we are thrilled to announce the official launch of MARKUP II on October 3, 2023, in Arusha, Tanzania. This phase, running until 2027, aims to harness the full potential of agribusiness in the EAC partner states.

The renewed efforts will prioritize sectors and value chains within the EAC, which lay emphasis on processing, value addition, diversification, investment, and export linkages.

EAC members include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republics of Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda.

High-level officials from the EAC, the East African Business Council, the EU Delegation to Tanzania and the EAC, the International Trade Centre (ITC) will attend the launch, along with partners and stakeholders.

At the event, the EAC and ITC will sign a Framework of Engagement to chalk out a new path under MARKUP II.

MARKUP II is a regional project funded by the EU and implemented by the ITC in partnership with the EAC Secretariat. You are welcome to participate and contribute in the discussion through #MARKUP2launch.