Ministry of Health, Kenya


Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula joined H.E President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua, and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in the commissioning of Naromoru Level 4 hospital.

The partnership between the national and county governments has been strengthened to enhance healthcare quality. Shifting focus to preventive and promotive healthcare, the Kenya Kwanza Government has hired 100,000 community health promoters who will play a crucial role in delivering primary healthcare.

