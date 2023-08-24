The African continent’s leading investment platform for the energy sector Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Tania Habimana, renowned Rwandan-Belgium entrepreneur and television presenter, has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 conference as the Master of Ceremonies (MC).

Habimana brings a wealth of experience to role. With a career spanning over a decade, she has established herself as a prominent voice in business and financial journalism. Her insightful reporting, analytical acumen and ability to simplify complex economic concepts have made her a trusted source for viewers around the world.

Currently, Habimana serves as the anchor for CNBC Africa’s primetime financial markets and business show Closing Bell. She has also founded several organizations, including integrated marketing company Nonzēro Africa, and also serves on the board of several startups. Additionally, she has been recognized by the European Commission for her efforts to promote the internationalization of youth.

Habimana's involvement at AOG 2023 adds a unique dimension to the conference, offering attendees the chance to engage with a highly respected business reporter who has covered global economic trends and their impact on energy markets. Her dynamic presence and ability to facilitate insightful conversations will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the event.

“We are honored to welcome Tania Habimana to the AOG 2023 conference as our MC," states Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of ECP. “Tania's deep understanding of the global energy and business landscape and her skillful communication style make her the ideal choice to lead our conference. Her presence will undoubtedly elevate the quality of discussions and provide valuable insights to our esteemed attendees.”

The AOG 2023 conference is a premier platform that brings together industry leaders, government officials and experts to discuss the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in the energy sector. The conference aims to promote collaboration, innovation and investment in Angola's burgeoning oil and gas industry, which plays a pivotal role in the country's economic growth.

AOG 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 13-14 in Luanda. The event will feature a diverse range of sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions and networking opportunities, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the industry's landscape.

For more information about the AOG 2023 conference, including registration details and event schedule, please visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com.