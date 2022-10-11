Representing the premier event for the African energy sector, African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 – taking place from October 18-21 this year in Cape Town – unites government representatives, global financiers and movers and shakers from across the entire energy spectrum for four days of dialogue and deal signing. Under a mandate of making energy poverty history by 2030, AEW 2022 will host numerous panel discussions, networking events and one-on-one meetings, exploring the future of African energy. As such, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce its partnership with global media outlet, CNBC Africa, for the 2022 edition of AEW.

Representing one of the world’s top business news outlets, the CNBC Africa offers live coverage as well as a portfolio of digital products disseminating news and information to the entire global economy. With an audience of over 355 million people on all of its platforms monthly, the news platform has emerged as one of the most competitive in the world.

As such, AEW 2022 represents the partner of choice for the CNBC Africa as the event has emerged as the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent. This year, the event returns bigger than ever, with a suite of African energy ministers, public sector executives, global investors and private sector leaders making their way to Cape Town to discuss Africa’s energy future and making energy poverty history. Taking place across multiple venues at the world-class V&A Waterfront, AEW 2022 is set to unlock new investment and developments across the entire energy value chain in Africa, leveraging the event’s position as a premier networking forum to trigger newfound growth and collaboration.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with CNBC Africa. With the event providing the ideal platform for African voices to be heard, new deals to be signed, and decisions made that will reshape the growth trajectory of the African energy sector, partnerships such as this further reaffirm the role the event plays in driving new investment and development across Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that, “This year, AEW 2022 returns under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ and as such, is committed to driving Africa-focused dialogue around the opportunities and challenges present across the continent’s energy landscape.”

During AEW 2022, CNBC Africa will be at the forefront of all discussions, capturing exciting news and developments that will be announced during the continent’s premier energy event. With a focus on networking and deals, this year’s edition of AEW will represent the biggest opportunity for securing newsworthy information about Africa’s energy future.

About Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.