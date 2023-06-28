Cloudmania, an exclusive provider of cloud-based services partner programme in Africa, launched in 2021 by Liquid C2, has been awarded the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire, an impressive win for the company in only its second year of operating. The award recognises outstanding achievements from companies within the Microsoft partner ecosystem and reflects the expertise, dedication to customer care and commitment to innovative service delivery provided by Cloudmania.

Committed to providing cloud enablement to partners within an ecosystem defined by support, expertise and engagement, Cloudmania has grown from less than 100 partners to over 500 in less than a year, with customers in 22 countries. The company’s online portal offers a comprehensive e-commerce platform to partner with Microsoft and ISV products alongside streamlined billing capabilities and subscription management services.

“This win underscores our commitment to delivering solutions that propel cloud adoption and partner growth in Côte d'Ivoire,” says David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2. “We took home the award in Ethiopia in our first year of operations last year, so to win again in a new region is an incredible achievement and a testimony to the strength of our team and the value we deliver to our partners.”

Cloudmania has a deep understanding of the role cloud plays within the business and believes in empowering companies throughout Africa with cloud technologies that ignite digital transformation. The company is focused on providing agile, secure, and customisable cloud capabilities while embedding resilience and flexibility into the foundations of the organisation.

“Being recognised by Microsoft, a leading global organisation and one of the pre-eminent hyperscalers, is extraordinary,” says Behr “Our goal is to build on this momentum and on our partner relationships to maintain our growth in the Côte d'Ivoire region and across Africa as a whole.”

Cloudmania forms part of the Liquid stable of companies and has the sole focus of driving digital transformation in Africa with trusted, relevant and resilient cloud-enabled solutions. The company has dedicated partner development teams in each country alongside expert guidance, training programs and customised solution development.

About Cloudmania:

Launched by Liquid C2 in 2021, Cloudmania is an exclusive provider of Cloud-based services in Africa extending convenience, diversity, and range of services offered. The company has opened its doors to 16 countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo serving the mission to bring about digital disruption using the power of the cloud. Cloudmania offers cutting-edge solutions to provide a full suite of partner-focused products and services. The organisation was awarded a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022. For more information www.Cloudmania.Africa

Liquid C2:

Liquid C2 is a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, offering managed cloud and security services, product solutions, and related professional and advisory services in 22 African countries. It operates Africa's widest Azure Stack deployment across four countries and deployed the only African Cyber Security Fusion Centres in South Africa and Kenya, with another four to be launched in 2023. Liquid C2 was selected as an Operator Connect launch partner by Microsoft in six countries. The organisation was a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 and 2022 in South Africa and a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022. www.LiquidC2.com

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. www.Liquid.Tech