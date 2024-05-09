CLG CEO Zion Adeoye has been confirmed to speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum in Paris next week, addressing how investors can navigate the evolving legal and regulatory frameworks currently shaping Africa’s energy sector.

As a leading Pan-African legal and business advisory group, CLG has extensive experience in the oil and gas sector, advising clients through large-scale transactions, complex regulatory landscapes and contractual negotiations across the continent. Notably, the firm recently announced its rebranding from Centurion Law Group to CLG, reflecting its transition into a modern and dynamic legal, business and tax partner of choice. The rebrand features expanded service offerings and responds to growing industry demand for strengthened leadership within Africa’s rapidly changing legal and regulatory environment.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

Last January, CLG successfully advised exploration and production group Oranto Petroleum in the renewal of its oil exploration license in Uganda, extending for two additional years and covering the Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow exploration areas. In Nigeria, the firm recently advised Africa + Rain Cage Ltd., a subsidiary of global cleantech firm Rain Cage Carbon, on the world’s first renewable energy contract created from Advanced Carbon. The agreement aims to decarbonize Nigeria’s Sapele Power Plant and deliver 1,000 MW of renewable electricity.

The firm operates in several African markets including South Africa, Nigeria, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Mozambique. CLG also operates in Germany and recently secured a listing on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange under Calvert International AG.