China will, as always, firmly support the Republic of the Congo in safeguarding its national independence and opposing foreign interference, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

Calling Sassou Nguesso an old friend and good friend of the Chinese people, Xi pointed out that the sound development of bilateral relations is inseparable from the fact that Sassou Nguesso attaches great importance to and sticks to friendship with China.

He expressed thanks to the Congolese side for its firm support on issues concerning China's core interests, noting that China will, as always, support the Republic of the Congo in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

Noting that next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said China is ready to make joint plans and hold grand celebrations with the Congolese side.

China is willing to maintain close exchanges, enhance political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation with the Congolese side, so as to push for more achievements in their comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

For his part, Sassou Nguesso said Xi's successful state visit to the Republic of the Congo in 2013 remains fresh in his memory, adding that Chinese enterprises have undertaken many national construction projects in the African country, and friendship and cooperation with China are important factors for the country's continuous development.

Expressing his thanks to China for its valuable support and assistance to his country, Sassou Nguesso said that he is highly looking forward to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations next year, which he hopes that both sides will take as an opportunity to push for greater development of bilateral relations.

The Republic of the Congo stands ready to deepen communication and coordination with China in international affairs, and jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries, he added.