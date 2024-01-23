Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Liu Guozhong who attended the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and the 3rd South Summit in Kampala, the Ugandan capital. Both sides exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings to President Museveni and congratulated Uganda on successfully hosting the two summits.

He expressed appreciation for Uganda's contribution to consolidating the unity and cooperation of the Global South and spoke highly of Uganda's achievements in economic and social development.

China attaches great importance to developing relations with Uganda and is willing to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, Liu said. He called on both sides to firmly support each other, tap the potential of practical cooperation, strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Museveni asked Liu to convey sincere greetings to President Xi. He welcomed the vice premier and the Chinese government delegation to attend the two summits and thanked China for its significant contribution to the success of the meetings.

From joining hands to oppose colonialism and hegemonism and strive for national liberation, to strengthening unity and cooperation and jointly promoting development and revitalization, the destiny of the African and Chinese people has always been closely linked, Museveni said.

Uganda is willing to work with China to carry forward their traditional friendship, firmly support each other's core interests, expand pragmatic cooperation and enhance the well-being of the two peoples, he pledged, expressing his wishes for even greater achievements in China's development.