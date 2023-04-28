The People’s Republic of China donated food commodities to the government of Lesotho at the event held in Maseru on Thursday.

Speaking at the Occasion, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Limpho Tau expressed gratitude to the government of China, saying this gift symbolises love.

Mr. Tau said this batch of food assistance consists of 1053 tons of white rice, parboiled rice, and wheat, which is of M26 000 000 million.

He noted that the Prime Minister, Mr. Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane during his inauguration promised to meet with development partners for assistance.

He mentioned that due to climate change, many households suffer from hunger hence appealed to people responsible for food distribution to share them fairly and start with the most vulnerable.

He noted that the bilateral relationship between these two sister countries will go a long way as the two countries benefit from the relationship.

When handing over the donations, the Ambassador of China to Lesotho, Mr. Lei Kezhong said he is honoured to officially hand over the food donation from the Government of the People’s Republic of China to the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

He mentioned that this is a proposal and commitment by him on the occasion of the first meeting of the Prime Minister with the development partners nearly 5 months ago, saying he is glad that the food aid is already here.

He expressed hope that this food assistance will boost the efforts of the Lesotho Government in the fight against food insecurity.

He said January 2024 will be the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Lesotho, saying it is an occasion to celebrate the progress of our cooperation and plan ahead for the next 30 years of the relationship, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.