Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China


On April 19, 2024, Special Representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Yang Xiaokun and Director General of International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ayele Lire held a consultation on human rights in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and they had an exchange of views on their respective human rights concepts, the international human rights situation, and multilateral human rights cooperation, among others.

