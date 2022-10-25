Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

On October 22, 2022, Ambassador Li Lianhe of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs of the Foreign Ministry visited South Sudan, and met with Undersecretary Mayen Dut Wol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan.

The two sides exchanged views on China-South Sudan relations, and international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.

