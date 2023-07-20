China and Algeria should expand cooperation in emerging areas such as information technology, digital economy, new energy vehicles, and space satellites and set an example for high-tech cooperation among developing countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday.

"China is willing to work with Algeria to push bilateral friendly cooperation in various fields to a new level under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state," Li said in his meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is paying a state visit to China.

Li noted that China will continue to firmly support Algeria in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, taking a development path suited to its national conditions and opposing external interference in Algeria's internal affairs.

He said the two sides should strengthen cooperation in infrastructure construction and other traditional areas to achieve win-win results.

He called on both sides to deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperate more in health, education, and tourism to benefit the two peoples better.

China supports Algeria in playing a more significant role in international and regional affairs and stands ready to work with Algeria to practice genuine multilateralism and oppose unilateralism, hegemony, and bullying to safeguard the common interests of China, Algeria, and other developing countries, Li said.

Algeria supports the one-China principle and supports China in guarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, Tebboune said.

Algeria is willing to learn from China's development experience, further deepen cooperation with China in investment, mining, architecture, and industry, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, Tebboune said.