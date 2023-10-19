The global entertainment and media industry grew 5.4% in 2022, with revenue estimated at $2.32 trillion. By 2028, the market is projected to grow to a record $3.434 trillion, with developing countries taking the lead. As such, the industry will serve as a catalyst for economic growth worldwide, and media professionals such as Arno Peperkoorn, Chief Talent Officer at Omnicom Media Group, are committed to ensuring industry growth is encompassed by diversity and inclusivity.

Peperkoorn has joined the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) (https://GlobalBlackImpact.com/) – scheduled for November 30 to December 1 in Dubai – as a keynote speaker. Peperkoorn brings with him a wealth of experience and a fervent dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the media and creative industry, and during the summit, he will share his perspectives on advancing inclusion in media while contributing to the collective dialogue on promoting Black excellence.

As the Co-Founder of Include Now, a foundation at the forefront of advocating for Diversity and Inclusivity, Peperkoorn exemplifies a commitment to fostering environments that celebrate the rich tapestry of human experience. His work with Include Now serves as a powerful testament to his belief in the transformative potential of inclusivity.

In his role as Chief Talent Officer at Omnicom in the Netherlands, Peperkoorn's everyday endeavors are marked by his tireless efforts to build bridges between individuals from diverse backgrounds. He possesses a unique talent for recognizing and amplifying the inherent strengths and abilities in people and firmly believes that while we all bring different perspectives to the table, it is imperative that we be treated with equal respect for our individuality.

Peperkoorn’s dedication to championing diversity and inclusivity aligns seamlessly with the core theme of GBIS 2023, 'Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity.' His insights promise to be invaluable in advancing the conversation surrounding the untapped potential that lies within diverse communities.

About the Global Black Impact Summit 2023:

The Global Black Impact Summit – which is organized by Energy Capital&Power - is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights. To register go to https://GlobalBlackImpact.com/.