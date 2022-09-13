Africa Oil Week (AOW) (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Chevron is Titanium sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The leading U.S. fuel company will be represented at AOW - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Chevron as Titanium sponsor of AOW 2022 and thank them for their support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“It’s companies like Chevron who add an incredible amount of insight into the energy conversation - especially around balancing the use of fossil fuels and environmental health. Chevron’s commitment to responsibly deliver affordable and lower-carbon energy to the world is exactly aligned with the spirit of Africa Energy Week.”

