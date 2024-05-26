The Menengai Cream Cheetahs claimed their third Rugby Super Series title with an 18-10 victory over the KCB Bank Lions in a tight final played at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds on Saturday 25 May 2024.

Two penalties from tournament top points scorer Quinto Ongo in between Levi Amunga’s penalty for the Lions gave the Cheetahs a 6-3 lead after a first half in which their hooker, Emmanuel Mboya was sin binned early for an incident that saw his side reduced to 14 men with Kevin Kiget temporarily replacing Elkeans Musonye to cover the front row deficit.

His absence mattered little as Samson Onsomu expertly controlled the Cheetahs forwards, who soon returned to their full complement while Beldad Ogeta was a handful for the Lions. They also gave as good as they got from the Lions in what was a half of little chances, the match yet to get into full throttle.

The Lions started the second half on a high, Givens Oduor landing the game’s opening try, reacting quickest to Emmanuel Opondo’s tap penalty, receiving the ball on the burst to go over the whitewash with Amunga converted for a 10-6 lead.

The response was always from the Cheetahs who were seeing more of the ball and territory, keeping the Lions on the backfoot. Dennis Abukuse’s big run saw him stopped on the five metre but Felix Odhiambo was lurking in support, receiving the pass from Onsomu to score at the corner and give the Cheetahs an 11-10 lead.

Lawi Buyachi’s Cheetahs were clearly the sharper side heading into the final quarter as Oliver Mang’eni’s Lions were guilty of indecision and indiscipline, highlighted by Griffin Musila’s yellow card which cost them the frontfoot advantage.

Ibrahim Ayoo would score a second try for the Cheetahs late in the game, Abukuse converted as the Cheetahs held on for the victory, adding to titles in 2004 and 2006.

Ongo emerged top points scorer on 22 points while three players – Griffin Chao (Kabras Sugar Buffaloes), Victor Odhiambo (Faiba Mobile Rhinos) and Givens Oduor (KCB Bank Lions) were joint top try scorers on two tries apiece.

The Kabras Sugar Buffaloes finished third overall with Faiba Mobile Rhinos finishing bottom.

Rugby Super Series Previous Winners

2003 Rhinos

2004 Cheetahs

2005 Buffaloes

2006 Cheetahs

2007 Rhinos

2008 Lions

2009 Rhinos

2010 Rhinos

2011 Rhinos

2012 Rhinos

2013 Ndovu

2014 Kifaru

2015-2023 Not Played

2024 Cheetahs