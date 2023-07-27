Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Laurent Coche, CEO of Chariot Green Hydrogen, will participate at the third edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3QfFX19) – taking place from November 21-22 in Nouakchott - to speak about the company’s latest updates in the field of green hydrogen in Mauritania.

Chariot Green Hydrogen is currently spearheading a large-scale green hydrogen project in Mauritania: Project Nour. Jointly developed with global energy major TotalEnergies, the project spans two onshore areas covering approximately 5,000km² across northern Mauritania - a location that takes advantage of the significant wind and solar potential important for large-scale renewable energy generation and low-cost hydrogen production. With up to 10 GW of installed electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, Project Nour could become one of the largest projects of its kind worldwide by 2030. At MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023, Coche will provide updates on Project Nour while providing further insight into the company’s plans to maximize local content and improve infrastructure in Mauritania.

Coche has over 20 years of experience in the international development and sustainability industries as well as public and private sectors across Africa. Prior to his current role, Coche was the Senior VP Sustainability for AngloGold Ashanti and previously led large-scale energy programs for the United Nations Development Program in East and Western Africa. In 2014, Coche co-founded Africa Energy Management Platform, a renewable and hybrid power producer that became Chariot Transitional Power in June 2021.

Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director states that “The presence of Coche at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 reaffirms Mauritania’s ambition to become a green hydrogen pioneer within the next decade with the help of international players such as Chariot. We are looking forward to his insights during this year’s event.”

Under the esteemed patronage of President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the exhibition and conference will take place under the theme, ‘Scaling Energy Opportunities in Africa's New Frontier.’ The event will also feature a session dedicated to green hydrogen. This panel will feature discussions on strategies for the promotion of Mauritania's nascent green hydrogen sector, including policy frameworks, financing mechanisms and technological innovation.