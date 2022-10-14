U.S. Embassy in Tunisia


The United States was proud to participate in the 2022 International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (IADE) taking place at Tunisia’s Enfidha-Hammamet Airport. Chargée d’Affaires Natasha Franceschi and Lt. General John Lamontagne, Deputy Commander of the United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, inaugurated the U.S. Pavilion. In a press conference, Chargée Franceschi and Lt. General Lamontagne underscored the importance of our long-standing security relationship and defense cooperation with Tunisia. The U.S. Pavilion featured several American private aerospace and defense firms looking to enhance trade relationships with Tunisia.

