Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia


On February 22, 2024, Chargé d'Affaires Wang Sheng met with Ms. Cissy B. Kabasuuga, World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director in Zambia.

Ms. Kabasuuga gave a brief introduction of WFP’s implementation of agricultural projects in Zambia. She said that taking into account of the extended dry spell which certain parts of Zambia is suffering from, WFP is keen to cooperate with partners including China to work together to help Zambia overcome the difficulties.

Chargé d'Affaires Wang appreciated the efforts WFP had made in maintaining food security in Zambia. He said that China and Zambia are All-Weather friends. China is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with WFP in helping Zambia better respond to the current dry spell and explore possibilities in pragmatic cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.