Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus


On March 4, 2025 the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Vladislav Zhur, met with the State Minister for Public Works and Urban Planning of Equatorial Guinea, Clemente Ferreiro Villarino. 

The parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations in relation to the implementation of joint infrastructure projects in Equatorial Guinea.   

Special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements stipulated in the Roadmap for the Development of Cooperation, including projects for the construction of a logistics hub on the continental part of the country. 

