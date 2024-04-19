Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Federal Republic of Somalia


On April 17, Mr. Chen Wendi, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Somalia, paid a courtesy call on Somali Foreign Minister H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi in Mogadishu.

The two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to strengthen the traditional friendship and deepen cooperation in various fields.

