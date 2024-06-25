Mr Colin Wells has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Eswatini in succession to Mr Simon Boyden, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Wells will take up his appointment during August 2024.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Colin Neil Wells
|Year
|Role
|2021 to present
|Nouakchott, His Majesty’s Ambassador
|2018 to 2020
|Moscow, HM Consul-General
|2014 to 2017
|Mumbai, Deputy Head of Mission
|2011 to 2014
|Ascension Island, Administrator and Head of the Ascension Island Government
|2010 to 2011
|Abidjan, Head of British Embassy Office
|2008 to 2010
|Khartoum, Political Officer
|2004 to 2008
|Baku, Deputy Head of Mission
|2001 to 2004
|Abuja, Second Secretary (Political)
|1999 to 2001
|FCO, Desk Officer for Tibet and China Human Rights
|1996 to 1999
|UK Mission to UN, Geneva, Second Secretary (Human Rights/Humanitarian)
|1992 to 1995
|Bridgetown, Vice Consul
|1987 to 1992
|FCO, Various Junior Roles
|1987
|Joined FCO
