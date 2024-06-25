United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


Mr Colin Wells has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Eswatini in succession to Mr Simon Boyden, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Wells will take up his appointment during August 2024.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Colin Neil Wells         

YearRole
2021 to present Nouakchott, His Majesty’s Ambassador
2018 to 2020 Moscow, HM Consul-General
2014 to 2017 Mumbai, Deputy Head of Mission
2011 to 2014 Ascension Island, Administrator and Head of the Ascension Island Government
2010 to 2011Abidjan, Head of British Embassy Office
2008 to 2010 Khartoum, Political Officer
2004 to 2008 Baku, Deputy Head of Mission
2001 to 2004 Abuja, Second Secretary (Political)
1999 to 2001 FCO, Desk Officer for Tibet and China Human Rights
1996 to 1999 UK Mission to UN, Geneva, Second Secretary (Human Rights/Humanitarian)
1992 to 1995 Bridgetown, Vice Consul
1987 to 1992 FCO, Various Junior Roles
1987Joined FCO
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.