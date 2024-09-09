Mr Matt Woods has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cameroon and His Majesty’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea
He will succeed Mr Barry Lowen, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Woods will take up his appointment during September 2024.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Matthew David Woods
|Year
|Role
|2019 to 2024
|Madrid, Head of Political Team
|2016 to 2019
| EU Delegation to Haiti, Head of Political, Press and Information Section and Chargé d’Affaires
|2013 to 2016
|Rio de Janeiro, Deputy Consul General
|2009 to 2012
|Addis Ababa, Second Secretary Political
|2007 to 2009
|FCO, Roles in Consular and Europe Directorates
|2002 to 2007
|Roles at Deloitte Consulting, the Home Office, French Civil Service and the OECD
