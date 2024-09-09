United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


Mr Matt Woods has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Cameroon and His Majesty’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

He will succeed Mr Barry Lowen, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Woods will take up his appointment during September 2024.

Curriculum vitae  

Full name: Matthew David Woods

YearRole
2019 to 2024 Madrid, Head of Political Team
2016 to 2019 EU Delegation to Haiti, Head of Political, Press and Information Section and Chargé d’Affaires
2013 to 2016 Rio de Janeiro, Deputy Consul General 
2009 to 2012 Addis Ababa, Second Secretary Political
2007 to 2009 FCO, Roles in Consular and Europe Directorates
2002 to 2007 Roles at Deloitte Consulting, the Home Office, French Civil Service and the OECD
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.