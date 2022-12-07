Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt

Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt


On 6 December 2022, Mr. Mohamed Reda, Chamberlain of the Presidency, paid a courtesy call on Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt at the Royal Thai Embassy to congratulate on the occasion of the National Day of Thailand as well as His Majesty King Bhumibol’s Birthday and Father's Day of Thailand on 5 December 2022.

Both sides discussed about the existing cordial relationship between Thailand and Egypt. Mr. Reda also conveyed his best wishes to His Majesty the King of Thailand.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.