On behalf of the African Union Commission, Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the commemoration of the Second Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) Awareness Week this month of November 2022.

Since the adoption of the AU PCRD Policy in 2006, significant achievements, both normative and operational, have been registered. The Commission continues to support institutional capacities of Member States to consolidate peace and prevent the relapse into conflict, through inclusive and nationally owned processes.

Of particular importance in the major strides made by the AU Commission include the update of the AU PCRD Policy and its architecture, as well as the launch of the AU PCRD Centre located in Cairo, Egypt in December 2021. The full operationalization of the Centre is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

The PCRD Week offers the unique opportunity to chart the future course of peace-building in our Continent. The Chairperson also welcomes the theme of the 2022 PCRD Week: “Repositioning Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development in Africa”, with the motto of “Greater Awareness and Sustained Peacebuilding”.

The Chairperson salutes the visionary leadership and dedication of H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and AU Champion on PCRD, in energizing the implementation of the AU PCRD policy. The Chairperson joins the AU Champion to call for deeper engagement and best practice approaches to prevent the relapse into conflicts to achieve a stable and prosperous Africa.