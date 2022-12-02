HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, received Thursday the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Sudan Mohammed Ibrahim Tajer Al Sada.
HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, and His Highness's wishes to His Excellency of good health and happiness, and to the government and people of Sudan continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continued progress, development and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.