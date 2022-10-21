HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan met Thursday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the republic of Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Kubaisi.

During the meeting, HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council hailed the supporting position of the State of Qatar to Sudan, affirming his keenness to promote and develop the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

His Excellency expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the Ambassador for the efforts he made to promote the bilateral relations between the two countries during the period of his tenure, wishing him success in his all future missions.

HE Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council awarded HE the Ambassador Nelein Order (First Class) in appreciation for the efforts he exerted to develop the two countries' relations during the period of his tenure in Sudan.

For his part, HE Qatar's Ambassador expressed his thanks to HE Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and the Sudanese government for the facilitations they had offered to perform his mission, and the major cooperation he found that enabled him to discharge his functions in the required manner, in a way that promoted the relations of the two brotherly countries.