The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that Viktor Zubkov, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of state-owned energy company, Gazprom, will give a keynote address at the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town.

Representing one of the world’s largest and most established oil and gas markets, the participation of Zubkov at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest gathering for energy policymakers, companies and investors – will be crucial for shaping discussions around the key role the continent’s massive yet largely unexploited hydrocarbon resources play in driving making energy poverty history while triggering newfound socioeconomic growth.

As the Chairman of Gazprom’s Board of Directors since 2008 and Presidential Special Representative for the GECF, Zubkov has played an instrumental role in expanding Russia’s petroleum industry as well as ensuring global energy security by leading both Gazprom and Russia in a series of exploration, production, infrastructure development and energy monetization initiatives in partnership with global majors and international investors and governments. As a result, Russia today boasts the world’s largest oil and gas reserves and represents the biggest exporter of natural gas worldwide.

With Africa seeking to maximize the production and exploitation of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to make energy poverty history by 2030 while driving socioeconomic growth and energy security, cooperation with global parties on knowledge sharing, project financing and infrastructure development has and will continue to be critical. In this regard, as the voice of the African energy sector, the AEC is committed to facilitating improved cooperation between African hydrocarbon-producing countries and their global counterparts, with AEW 2022 providing the best platform for discussions to be held and deals to be signed between Russia and African countries.

With factors such as energy transition-related policies disrupting the growth of Africa’s oil and gas industry, Zubkov will share best practices for Africa to navigate through these challenges and seize industry-related economic growth and energy security opportunities. As the Chairman of the Board of Directors of one of the world’s largest energy companies, Zubkov is well positioned to address African national oil and gas companies and independents on the role domestic energy firms play in boosting upstream, midstream and downstream activities.

Having served as Russia’s First Deputy Finance Minister in 2001 and as the 36th Prime Minister of Russia (https://bit.ly/3MyW1ax), Zubkov represents the ideal stakeholder to shape critical AEW 2022 dialogue around energy, finance and bilateral partnerships. As mature producers in Africa ramp up exploration and production, and emerging producers kickstart large-scale developments continent-wide, companies such as Gazprom and countries such as Russia represent key partners for Africa in 2022 and beyond.

“The Chamber is honored to be hosting Viktor Zubkov, a global industry leader, at AEW 2022 to shape serious discussions around the role Africa’s hydrocarbon resources play in stabilizing the continent’s various economies in 2022 and beyond. With factors such as inadequate funding and infrastructure slowing down the growth of the continent’s hydrocarbon sector, Zubkov will explore the role organizations such Gazprom and GECF, as well as platforms such as AEW have and continue to play in maximizing the development, exploitation and monetization of energy resources to meet domestic, regional and global energy needs,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.