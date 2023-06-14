Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Chairman of the High Council of the State of Libya Khaled Ammar Al Mishri met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.

During the meeting, they discussed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.