From 17 to 19 April 2024, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, visited Algeria upon the invitation of General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army. In Algiers, Admiral Bauer met with senior officials and military authorities. He also delivered a speech at the Algerian War College and visited the Special Intervention Detachment of the National Gendarmerie. Building on almost 25 years of cooperation through the Mediterranean Dialogue, the visit provided an important opportunity to look in depth at the military cooperation between NATO and Algeria.

Admiral Bauer had good and frank discussion with General Chanegriha and Mr. Boumediene Benattou, Security and Defence Advisor to the President, about the NATO Algeria Partnership, military cooperation and how regional and global security threats are intertwined. “Algeria is an increasingly active partner and we warmly welcome that. We cooperate for instance on counter-terrorism, military dialogue and consultation, defence reform, crisis management and emerging security challenges,” Admiral Bauer said.

In his meeting with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Lounes Magramane, Admiral Bauer stated that Allies are now studying recommendations in a new report by independent experts, on how to strengthen NATO’s approach to the Southern neighbourhood, including the MENA region. “The Alliance aims to agree on a set of measures in time for the NATO Summit in Washington in July,” Admiral Bauer said. “We want to strengthen and deepen our partnerships in this part of the world, including with Algeria. We must listen harder, better and more actively to partners and invest in skills and people to do this,” he added.

In his address to the staff and students of the War College Admiral Bauer highlighted the key strategic position that Algeria holds in North Africa. “Your insights are crucial because we face the most dangerous world in decades, with a record amount of violence and conflict,” Admiral Bauer said, noting that Algeria is currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. “Understanding one another is the bedrock of any good relationship. No matter how big the differences may seem, there is always more that unites us than what divides us,” the Chair told the audience. He also answered questions about NATO’s role and mission, the Partnership with Algeria and many other topics.

In a visit to the Special Intervention Detachment of the National Gendarmerie, Admiral Bauer was briefed on how this highly professional unit fights terrorism and organised crime in addition to conducting several other missions. “I am impressed by the training programme, your facilities and how the members of the detachment displayed their skills and capabilities during the demonstration I observed,” Admiral Bauer told his host, General Djebbari Abdallah.

Admiral Bauer also addressed and answered questions from local media in a press conference. He visited the National Army Museum and Bastion 23, a world renowned palace in Algiers, to learn about the rich history and cultural heritage of Algeria.

The Mediterranean Dialogue is a NATO partnership forum that aims to contribute to regional security and stability in the Mediterranean through political dialogue and practical cooperation. Algeria became a member in 2000.