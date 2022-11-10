Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad Mahamat Saleh Annadif met Thursday with Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Chad Abdul Sattar Saleh Al Ansari.

During the meeting, they discussed relations of bilateral cooperation. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.