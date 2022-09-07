The Republic of Chad informed, on September 7th, 2022, the Moroccan authorities of its decision to open soon a Consulate General in Dakhla, in the Moroccan Sahara.
This decision is part of the fraternal relations between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad.
Chad's decision confirms and reflects the quality of bilateral ties, through its support for Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara, its territorial integrity and its national unity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.