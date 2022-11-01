Bank One (www.BankOne.mu) is pleased to announce that its International Banking segment has been named “Best International Banking Services in the Indian Ocean” for the year 2022 by CFI.co. The title which is the third consecutive award from CFI.co, demonstrates the strong commitment of Bank One to support individuals and institutions in sub-Saharan Africa whilst positioning itself as a thought leader on continental Africa.

Each year, CFI.co seeks out industry leaders that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. As a repeat winner, accepting the award for the third consecutive year, the Judges appraised Bank One for “increasing its coverage and credit appetite in key African markets over the past couple of years” and for its efforts in deepening its relationships with Central Banks and sovereigns.

“The African continent is particularly important to us. We are truly “from Africa, for Africa” through our shareholders I&M Group PLC and CIEL Group, but also through our teams of experienced pan-African professionals. Our team members are from Malawi, Congo, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, and Mauritius. With our combined experience, we are uniquely positioned to provide “African solutions to African challenges”. Our journey is one of progress and accomplishments, not just bottom-line. I really look forward to extending our footprint in SSA and to contributing to the success story of the continent” says Carl Chirwa, Head of International Banking at Bank One.

Last month, the bank inaugurated its new Corporate Office, the Bank One Waterfront, at Port Louis Waterfront. The opening of new Corporate Office is in line with its vision of becoming “Africa’s preferred gateway”. Learn more here: (https://bit.ly/3UfWfWE)

