Sri Lanka High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, promoted Sri Lanka tourism and Ceylon Tea at a weeklong World Food Festival held from 26- 30 June 2023 at the Korean Cultural Centre in Pretoria, South Africa. The event showcased food, culture and tourist attractions of eight countries such as Brazil, Iran, Nepal, Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. This was the second year that the High Commission participated in this annual event.

The Food Festival was based on the research based theme that the culinary tourism is a cornerstone of the modern travel industry. Since food often reflects an entire nation’s eating habits, culinary tourism can draw new and returning visitors.

More than 400 visitors attended the event including diplomats, government officials, business leaders and South African and international residents in the northern region of South Africa.

A short film prepared by the Sri Lanka Tea Board on Sri Lankan food, tea and tourism was screened .

The Sri Lanka booth displayed Ceylon Tea in attractive export quality packaging together with information on varieties of Ceylon tea, world class quality of Sri Lanka tea, tea preparation, and health benefits of drinking tea. Visitors were served with traditional delicacies like Kokis, Cutlets and hot Ceylon tea. During the cooking demonstration which attracted many visitors, High Commission staff demonstrated how to prepare Kiribath & Sinisambal with simple ingredients. Sri Lanka also exhibited photos of other Sri Lankan foods in an exhibition of international foods.