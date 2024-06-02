Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya


Ceremony to Commemorate the Birth of Pancasila on June 1, 2024 at the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli – Libya. The ceremony was led by the Chargé d'Affaires Ad Interim (KUAI) Dede Achmad Rifai and attended by all staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli. The ceremony went smoothly and solemnly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya.