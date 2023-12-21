Central Africa holds some of Africa’s leading frontier markets for hydrocarbon exploration, featuring underexplored acreage, coupled with substantial proven oil and gas reserves. Along with emerging renewable developments and significant needs for enhanced power generation and distribution, the region features investment opportunities across its energy value chain. The upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) event in Paris in May 2024 will highlight the full spectrum of energy investment opportunities in the region, providing a platform for investors, developers and service providers to engage with the region’s most transformative projects.

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea is rapidly evolving into a regional gas liquefaction and distribution hub through its flagship Gas Mega Hub (GMH) initiative. Its first phase successfully linked the offshore Alen Field to the Punta Europa liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Bioko Island, while the second phase focuses on processing gas from the Alba Field and is set to come online in 2024. Phase Three, transporting gas from the Aseng Field, has secured agreements with Marathon Oil, signed last March. The country is actively seeking to expand gas-focused investments through collaborations with international investors.

Republic of the Congo

Congo-Brazzaville is positioning itself as a dynamic energy market, with new developments spanning oil exploration to gas monetization. Perenco recently completed a 3D seismic acquisition campaign on the Tchibouela II, Tchendo II, Marine XXVIII and Emeraude permits, paving the way for future exploration drilling and aligning with efforts to double hydrocarbon output to 500,000 bpd. Eni is awaiting the start-up of its Congo LNG project – set to transform ROC into a top LNG exporter – while a new 50,000-bpd refinery is expected to come online Q1 2024. At the previous edition of IAE in Paris, Congolese Ministry of Hydrocarbons entered into a cooperation agreement with Technip Energies, focusing on capacity building for on- and offshore energy developments, as well as energy transition principles related to LNG, zero-carbon energy solutions and decarbonization.

Chad

Chad is seeking investments for its energy sector, which houses 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, renewable energy opportunities and an untapped natural gas market. Advancing Chad’s upstream and associated gas-harnessing capabilities, Perenco brought online the Moundou Power Station earlier this year, utilizing feedgas from its operated Badila and Mangara fields. Chad is also a key player in the Central African Pipeline System — a 6,500-km regional oil and gas pipeline set to include storage depots, LNG terminals, refineries and gas-fired power plants. Currently in its feasibility stage, the project is seeking investors.

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The DRC has emphasized its untapped hydrocarbon potential and awarded production sharing contracts for three gas blocks in Lake Kivu earlier this year. Last July, the country signed a historic cooperation agreement with Angola for the exploration, production and development of hydrocarbons in Chevron-operated Block 14, located on the two countries’ maritime border. The country is seeking to expand its crude oil output, while also expanding its critical minerals industry that could help fuel the global energy transition. Last month, Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines announced a significant copper discovery in the DRC, signaling exploration opportunities for European mining companies.

Cameroon

Cameroon recently inaugurated its first large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants: the 36 MWp Maroua and Guider facilities. Developed by Norway’s Scatec and commissioned by Cameroon’s Eneo – with $27.3 million in investment and a $11.6-million guarantee from BGFIBank Group – the plants generate 80 GWh annually and will contribute to the elimination of approximately 60,000 metric tons of CO2 per year. The project also addresses the urban-rural electrification gap, currently at 65% and 25%, respectively, and aims to raise electricity access rates and diversify Cameroon’s energy mix. The country’s abundant solar resources make it an ideal destination for European investors seeking clean energy investment opportunities.

Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.