A Record-Tying Five NBA (www.NBA.com) Head Coaches Headline 18th Edition of BWB Africa; First BWB Africa Camp in Egypt Will be Held Aug. 28-31 in Cairo for 64 of the Top Boys and Girls from Across the Continent.

NBA Africa, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Egyptian Basketball Federation today announced 64 of the top boys and girls from 26 African countries who will participate in the 18th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp from Sunday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt.  The camp will mark the first time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Egypt and the first time on the continent since 2019 in Senegal.

BWB Africa 2022 will bring together more than 60 of the top male and female players ages 18 and under from across Africa, including 14 NBA Academy Africa prospects and six NBA Academy Africa Women’s Program participants, to learn directly from current and former NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside the best young players on the continent.  The campers and coaches will also take part in life skills, leadership development and community service programming.

The campers will be coached by NBA players Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz; Nigeria), Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic; U.S.; ties to Ivory Coast), 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (U.S.; Boston Celtics) and Grant Williams (U.S.; Celtics), as well as NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Joining the NBA players and legends will be nine-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, 2004 NBA champion and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, two-time NBA champion and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, tying for the most NBA head coaches to participate in a single BWB camp.  Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Charlotte Hornets associate head athletic trainer Quinton Sawyer will also coach at the camp.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri (Nigeria), Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey, Los Angeles Clippers scout Lance Blanks, and World Association of Basketball Coaches President and FIBA Technical Commission Chair Patrick Hunt (Australia) will serve as camp directors.

Players and coaches will lead campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.  Players and coaches will also host a unified Jr. NBA clinic for 100 boys and girls at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 29, in collaboration with Special Olympics.

A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the BWB Africa 2022 MVP, Defensive MVP, Three-Point Champion and Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

A record 41 former BWB campers were among the record 121 international players on 2021-22 NBA opening-night rosters, including Gorgui Dieng (San Antonio Spurs; Senegal; BWB Africa 2009), five-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011) and NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).

The NBA and FIBA have hosted 65 BWB camps in 30 countries since the program’s launch in 2001.  BWB has reached more than 3,800 participants from 134 countries and territories, with 105 former campers having advanced to the NBA or WNBA.

BWB Africa 2022 will be supported by Nike, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

Fans in Africa can follow NBA Africa on Facebook (https://bit.ly/3dVUlum), Twitter (https://bit.ly/3Csm8wZ) and Instagram (https://bit.ly/3AlXtaG), and follow BWB using the hashtag #BWBAfrica.

The following is a complete list of players participating in BWB Africa 2022 (rosters subject to change):

GIRLS ROSTER

First Name

Last Name

Country

Khadijah

Tungo

Angola

Batchaya Djofang

Audrey

Cameroon

Nouague

Leslie Catherine

Cameroon

Jana

Sallman*

Egypt

Jana

Elalfy*

Egypt

Hana

Abdelaal

Egypt

Jescika

Mavioga

Gabon

Nafissatou

Diak

Guinea

Soumah

Nana John

Guinea

Adahe

Assoniamble Germaine

Ivory Coast

Adidjata

Traore

Ivory Coast

Sangare

Marianne

Ivory Coast

Mariam Ibrahim

Sarr

Mali

Alimata

Coulibaly

Mali

Sira

Thienou*

Mali

Nelly

Akaliza

Rwanda

Penda

Ndiaye*

Senegal

Fatou Faye

Sane

Senegal

Bakhaw

Seye*

Senegal

Angel

Oguegbunam

South Africa

Abuna

Ruop*

South Sudan

Anjela

Minja

Tanzania

Darlene

Tashobya

Uganda

Sylvia

Nantongo

Uganda

                                    *NBA Academy Africa Women’s Program participants

BOYS ROSTER

First Name

Last Name

Country

Zakariya

Khodja

Algeria

Chakib

Sedoud

Algeria

Elton da Silva

Mangueira

Angola

Mora Lafia

Zime Nazif

Benin

Laonkila Yannick Archad

Drabo

Burkina Faso

Ulrich

Kamka Chomche*

Cameroon

Gabriel Austelino

Martins Correia

Cape Verde

Thierry Serge

Darlan*

Central African Republic

Gildas Elvis

Mbesse

Congo

Paul Kabenga

Mbyia*

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Parby Kabamba

Musongela*

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Adam Mohamed Hosny

Elhalawany

Egypt

Seifeldin Kaidar Ahmed Youssef

Hendawy*

Egypt

Hassan Mohamed Hesham Hussein

Kamel Amer Amer

Egypt

Daniel Quentin

Akoue*

Gabon

Emmanuel

Kanga Lendouga

Gabon

Aly

Tounkara*

Guinea

Cheick Mouhamed Tidjane

Diaby*

Ivory Coast

Abou Dominique

Diomande

Ivory Coast

Lavasoa Ny Aina Andyerson

Andriatsarafara

Madagascar

Mathias

M’Madi

Madagascar

Marwan Alioiu

Diallo

Mali

Abdramane

Kanoute

Mali

Cheick Tidiane

Keita

Mali

Uwami Nashe

Chongo

Mozambique

Segun Ezekiel

Obe*

Nigeria

Emmanuel Oluwatobi

Stephen*

Nigeria

Lukwanga Mike

Mugalu

Rwanda

Abdou Aziz

Yadd

Senegal

Modou Fall

Thiam

Senegal

Matar

Wade*

Senegal

Kenneth Thomas

Samuels

Sierra Leone

Connor Gray

Liebenberg*

South Africa

Deng Kuot Deng

Kuot

South Sudan

Mabilmawut Kon

Mabil*

South Sudan

Makoi Mabor Marier

Makoi

South Sudan

Mbatian Odupoi

Sikar

Tanzania

Steven Lionel

Aboky*

Togo

Fedi

Ben Abdallah

Tunisia

Wissem

El Kissi

Tunisia

*Current NBA Academy Africa prospects

