A Record-Tying Five NBA (www.NBA.com) Head Coaches Headline 18th Edition of BWB Africa; First BWB Africa Camp in Egypt Will be Held Aug. 28-31 in Cairo for 64 of the Top Boys and Girls from Across the Continent.

NBA Africa, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Egyptian Basketball Federation today announced 64 of the top boys and girls from 26 African countries who will participate in the 18th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp from Sunday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt. The camp will mark the first time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Egypt and the first time on the continent since 2019 in Senegal.

BWB Africa 2022 will bring together more than 60 of the top male and female players ages 18 and under from across Africa, including 14 NBA Academy Africa prospects and six NBA Academy Africa Women’s Program participants, to learn directly from current and former NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches and compete alongside the best young players on the continent. The campers and coaches will also take part in life skills, leadership development and community service programming.

The campers will be coached by NBA players Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz; Nigeria), Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic; U.S.; ties to Ivory Coast), 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (U.S.; Boston Celtics) and Grant Williams (U.S.; Celtics), as well as NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Joining the NBA players and legends will be nine-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, 2004 NBA champion and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, two-time NBA champion and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, tying for the most NBA head coaches to participate in a single BWB camp. Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Charlotte Hornets associate head athletic trainer Quinton Sawyer will also coach at the camp.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri (Nigeria), Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey, Los Angeles Clippers scout Lance Blanks, and World Association of Basketball Coaches President and FIBA Technical Commission Chair Patrick Hunt (Australia) will serve as camp directors.

Players and coaches will lead campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions. Players and coaches will also host a unified Jr. NBA clinic for 100 boys and girls at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 29, in collaboration with Special Olympics.

A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the BWB Africa 2022 MVP, Defensive MVP, Three-Point Champion and Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award to the boys and girls who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

A record 41 former BWB campers were among the record 121 international players on 2021-22 NBA opening-night rosters, including Gorgui Dieng (San Antonio Spurs; Senegal; BWB Africa 2009), five-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011) and NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).

The NBA and FIBA have hosted 65 BWB camps in 30 countries since the program’s launch in 2001. BWB has reached more than 3,800 participants from 134 countries and territories, with 105 former campers having advanced to the NBA or WNBA.

BWB Africa 2022 will be supported by Nike, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches hydrated throughout the camp.

The following is a complete list of players participating in BWB Africa 2022 (rosters subject to change):

GIRLS ROSTER

First Name Last Name Country Khadijah Tungo Angola Batchaya Djofang Audrey Cameroon Nouague Leslie Catherine Cameroon Jana Sallman* Egypt Jana Elalfy* Egypt Hana Abdelaal Egypt Jescika Mavioga Gabon Nafissatou Diak Guinea Soumah Nana John Guinea Adahe Assoniamble Germaine Ivory Coast Adidjata Traore Ivory Coast Sangare Marianne Ivory Coast Mariam Ibrahim Sarr Mali Alimata Coulibaly Mali Sira Thienou* Mali Nelly Akaliza Rwanda Penda Ndiaye* Senegal Fatou Faye Sane Senegal Bakhaw Seye* Senegal Angel Oguegbunam South Africa Abuna Ruop* South Sudan Anjela Minja Tanzania Darlene Tashobya Uganda Sylvia Nantongo Uganda

*NBA Academy Africa Women’s Program participants

BOYS ROSTER

First Name Last Name Country Zakariya Khodja Algeria Chakib Sedoud Algeria Elton da Silva Mangueira Angola Mora Lafia Zime Nazif Benin Laonkila Yannick Archad Drabo Burkina Faso Ulrich Kamka Chomche* Cameroon Gabriel Austelino Martins Correia Cape Verde Thierry Serge Darlan* Central African Republic Gildas Elvis Mbesse Congo Paul Kabenga Mbyia* Democratic Republic of the Congo Parby Kabamba Musongela* Democratic Republic of the Congo Adam Mohamed Hosny Elhalawany Egypt Seifeldin Kaidar Ahmed Youssef Hendawy* Egypt Hassan Mohamed Hesham Hussein Kamel Amer Amer Egypt Daniel Quentin Akoue* Gabon Emmanuel Kanga Lendouga Gabon Aly Tounkara* Guinea Cheick Mouhamed Tidjane Diaby* Ivory Coast Abou Dominique Diomande Ivory Coast Lavasoa Ny Aina Andyerson Andriatsarafara Madagascar Mathias M’Madi Madagascar Marwan Alioiu Diallo Mali Abdramane Kanoute Mali Cheick Tidiane Keita Mali Uwami Nashe Chongo Mozambique Segun Ezekiel Obe* Nigeria Emmanuel Oluwatobi Stephen* Nigeria Lukwanga Mike Mugalu Rwanda Abdou Aziz Yadd Senegal Modou Fall Thiam Senegal Matar Wade* Senegal Kenneth Thomas Samuels Sierra Leone Connor Gray Liebenberg* South Africa Deng Kuot Deng Kuot South Sudan Mabilmawut Kon Mabil* South Sudan Makoi Mabor Marier Makoi South Sudan Mbatian Odupoi Sikar Tanzania Steven Lionel Aboky* Togo Fedi Ben Abdallah Tunisia Wissem El Kissi Tunisia

*Current NBA Academy Africa prospects