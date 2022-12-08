Cellulant (https://www.Cellulant.io), Africa’s leading pan-African payments company, won three prestigious awards at the just concluded National Communications Awards in recognition of its contribution to driving innovation and Ghana’s digitization agenda. The company was also recognised for its leadership in driving online and offline payments with its digital payment platform, Tingg (https://Tingg.Africa).

The Awards, which celebrate and reward excellent communication and digitalisation companies, teams and professionals, are Ghana's biggest gathering of the Communications, Digitalisation and Media Community. The Awards are a high-impact development communications programme developed and produced by RAD Communications Limited to champion communications, digitalization, and organizational and national development.

During the Awards Gala held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana on the 3rd of December 2022, Cellulant won the “Most Innovative Payment Service Provider of the Year”, the Tingg payments platform was recognised among the “Top 20 Innovative Technology Telecom Products in Africa for 2022” and Cellulant’s Country Manager in Ghana, Eric Kortey won the “Outstanding Payment Service Provider Business Leader of the Year”.

Speaking on the recognition, Eric Kortey stated, “As more money flows online and more people use digital finance apps and services, cashless transactions have grown significantly in Ghana during the past two years. Ghana's mobile money market was worth $92 billion in 2021, and estimates indicate that it could grow to $494 billion by 2027. Cellulant has a significant market opportunity to provide these digital solutions to businesses and their customers. 2022 has been a fantastic year for us in Ghana as we have scaled the business and built an ecosystem that allows businesses to pay and be paid. This award is an ode to the amazing efforts Cellulant's team makes to integrate digital payments into the fabric of everyday life in Ghana."

Eric Kortey, Cellulant’s Country Manager in Ghana, has been at the company since 2018 and has led the Ghana business since April 2021. He has led the team in implementing and driving the Group’s strategy decisions within the market. He holds a Master of Science degree in Development Finance from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Mathematics from the same university. In May 2022, Kortey was recognized by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK for his hard work and professionalism. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) in Ghana.

In 2021, Cellulant Ghana was granted a Payments Service Provider License, enabling the business through Tingg to aggregate merchant services, process financial services, acquire merchants, deploy POS systems, and aggregate payments for banks and institutions as well as the general public. Its proximity in-store payments solution, which enables businesses to take payments from any mobile network, is one of its offerings. Jumia, Kikuu, Bolt, Star Oil, Zen Petroleum, Papa's Pizza, and Telefonika are some of Cellulant's clients in Ghana.

About Cellulant:

Cellulant (https://www.Cellulant.io) is a leading Pan African payments technology company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants.

We provide a single API payments platform - Tingg (https://Tingg.Africa) - that enables businesses to collect payments online and offline while allowing anyone to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or directly from their bank.