The dusty roads of Tonj East County have long provided a lifeline, connecting communities, fostering trade, and enabling access to vital services.

But today, these roads are riddled with fear, and the once vibrant rhythm of life has been replaced by the silence of isolation and the echoes of conflict.

At the heart of this turmoil are the people whose lives have been severely impacted by ongoing violence between the Luac-jang and Akook communities.

"We are dying in silence," says Maria Deng, a mother of four from Romich, whose voice trembles as she recounts the death of her sister a few weeks ago.

"She was pregnant, but the clinic had no medicine, and we couldn't get her to a hospital because the road was blocked. Six women have died like this in our town. We feel abandoned."

Maria's story is a testament to the suffering of many women in Romich, where healthcare has become an impossibility due to roadblocks imposed during the conflict.

For young people, the persistent conflict is not only threatening their lives but also their future.

"We can't go to school, we can't even play outside," says William Kuol, a 17-year-old from the Luac-jang community. "Every day, we live in fear. My cousin was killed on his way to the market last month. He was just trying to buy food for his family."

The fear of ambushes has kept many young people confined to their homes, robbing them of their childhood, education and their hope.

The road between Romich and Ngapagok, a crucial link for the Luac-jang community, has become a symbol of the deep divisions that have torn this region apart.

"It's an invisible barrier," explains Chief Mathiang Bol, a traditional leader from the Thiik community. "There's no physical blockade, but the fear of being attacked is enough to keep our people trapped. We can't trade, we can't get supplies, and our people are suffering because of it."

The road, once bustling with the movement of goods and people, now stands as a haunting reminder of the conflict's stranglehold on the community.

Amid the despair, there are voices calling for peace. Traditional leaders like Chief Bol have been at the forefront of efforts to mediate.

"We have seen too much bloodshed," he says, his voice heavy with the weight of his responsibility. "Our role is to bring people together, to remind them that we are all brothers and sisters. But it's hard when the wounds are so deep, and the anger is so fresh."

The conflict, rooted in a long history of grievances and exacerbated by political rivalries, has left the Luac-jang community feeling marginalized and unheard

"We have been neglected for too long," says Nyaboth Malual, a youth leader from Luac-jang. "Our schools, our clinics, even our roads—they are all in disrepair. We need leaders who will prioritize our needs."

But the path to peace is fraught with challenges as both sides trade accusations about who and what is driving the conflict.

"If we could just sit down and talk, maybe we could find a way forward," says Nyaboth. "But the trust is gone. We need the government to step in and help us, to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure that this never happens again."

During a recent visit to Romich, the Governor of Warrap State, Kuol Muor Muor, urged the communities to prioritize peace and promised to convey their needs to the national government.

“I urge everyone to maintain calm while your government is working on solving the problem because you have never been enemies to each other, but brothers and sisters. Our common enemy is hunger. Let our fight be against hunger and poverty through agriculture.”

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is conducting a series of engagements to reconcile the feuding communities and deter further violence.

"Access to justice, basic social services, roads, governance, everything you are asking has a foundation in peace," said Anastasie Mukangarambe, the UNMISS Head of Field Office in Kuajok, urging the communities to recognize peace as the bedrock of all their aspirations.

"UNMISS remains your partner for peace until peace truly comes."