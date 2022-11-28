With sadness and pain we hereby inform you of the return to the heavenly Father of Cardinal Richard Baawobr which occurred on Sunday, 27 November 2022.
Our confrere was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45pm and we received the sad news at 6.25pm. May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served. On behalf of the bereaved Society. Our prayer and our thoughts go also to his family, to his diocese, his fellow bishops, to all his friends and acquaintances.
Rome, 27th November 2022.
André-Léon Simonart,
Secretary General.
Archive video B-roll, photos, soundbites and interviews of Cardinal Richard Baawobr in English, French are available for media free of charge and can be used without restriction and without asking for authorization: https://bit.ly/SECAM-PDTDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Missionaries of Africa - White Fathers.