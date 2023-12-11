Since its inception in 2008, the Canon EMEA Ambassador programme (https://www.Canon-CNA.com) has grown into one of the most influential industry initiatives bringing photographers, videographers, and cinematographers together, to share their knowledge and skill with the wider imaging community. This month, marking the most comprehensive programme update in the past three years, 62 cross-discipline creators will join the ranks.

Following a rigorous selection process by a panel of industry experts, this year’s intake will play a pivotal role in advancing the programme’s goals. These include fostering strong relationships between Canon and the professional community, to support, educate, inspire, and nurture visual storytellers at all levels in a shared passion. New artistic voices will be key to this conversation, spearheaded by the likes of Camilla Ferrari and Chiara Negrello, two young creatives brimming with talent and ideas whose first connections with Canon were forged years prior as alumni of the Canon Student Development Programme.

Susie Donaldson, European Marketing Director for Canon said: “We truly feel that this new Ambassador cohort will usher in a new era for the programme. We can’t wait to learn more about their perspectives on image-making and using the camera as a tool for storytelling, as well as discussing topics and issues that really matter to them. The increased size of the programme also means that we can now reach and inspire even more creatives through workshops, talks and tutorials.”

“In a rapidly changing world it is important to curate our own stories that can be passed down generations. Visual storytelling, though complex and evolving, is at the heart of it all. The Ambassador programme is a pioneering initiative which brings together renowned, bold, and inspirational photographers and videographers to share Canon’s passion for visual storytelling. The initiative supports future generation of creatives by sharing their passion and technical know-how with fellow professionals, as well as enthusiastic amateurs who want to develop their skills,” says Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa.

A former Canon certified trainer and official photographer of the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire for 11 years (2011-2022), Seibou Traoré, has joined the Canon Ambassador Programme from Africa. Based in Ivory Coast, West Africa, Seibou is a versatile photographer whose extensive work includes fashion, reportage, and advertising, but he mainly specializes in celebrity portraits.

Celebrating the very best in visual storytelling, the Canon EMEA Ambassador Programme brings together a wide spectrum of talent, from internationally acclaimed visual artists and photojournalists that spearhead change, to rising stars in the creator space who have mastered the formula of successful storytelling. In Africa, some of the ambassadors who will be added to the programme to share their passion and technical know- how include: Aida Muluneh (Ethiopia), Emmanuel Oyeleke and Yagazie Emezi (Nigeria), Menna Hossam (Egypt), and Yasmin Albatoul (Algeria).

For more information and the full list of Canon EMEA Ambassadors, please visit here: https://apo-opa.co/3TigPsa

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3SvVhrS) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com