Canon EMEA (www.Canon-CNA.com), the world’s leading imaging company, continues its sponsorship of the Canon Young Champion of the Year category at the Global Good Awards for the fifth year running to highlight the achievements of young campaigners. Entries for the Canon Young Champion of the Year category open today, closing on 3 May.

The Canon Young Champion of the Year Award recognises young leaders who are driving positive change across any area of sustainability and use their examples to encourage others to take action. The award started as an extension of Canon EMEA’s Young People Programme (https://apo-opa.co/3P2mks8), which gives young people the knowledge, skills and confidence to tackle sustainability issues that matter to them using creativity and critical thinking.

Last year, Raheen Fatima and Manyasiri ‘Pear’ Chotbunwong were named the winners of the under 16s and under 21s categories. The judges praised Raheen’s work as an activist, which has seen her help to educate young people around the world on a range of topics, using the Sustainable Development Goals as a basis. To date, Raheen has taught more than 5,000 young people from 20 different countries.

Meanwhile, Manyasiri ‘Pear’ Chotbunwong, founder of feminine health non-profit organisation H.E.R. (Health. Equity. Respect) was recognised for her efforts in supporting women’s access to period products, education, healthcare and employment. Through her organisation, she has helped to distribute over 10,000 reusable and FDA-approved sugarcane fibre pads to women in five countries through partnerships with 30+ schools and NGOs.

Previous winners of the Canon category have gone on to represent Canon at global events including Expo 2020 Dubai and some of last year's finalists featured in a TV and social media global video campaign with Warner Brothers Discovery brand, Cartoon Network

Peter Bragg, Canon EMEA Sustainability&Government Affairs Director said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Global Good Awards for the fifth year running. I look forward to seeing applications over the next months highlighting the hard work and achievements of young sustainability campaigners. This is an important time to recognise young sustainability champions making a real difference in their communities”.

To determine this year’s Canon Young Champion of the Year Award winner, an inspiring bench of judges have been announced including Executive Director at UN Global Compact Network UK, Steve Kenzie, Sustainability advisor and author of Be the Change Books, Georgina Stevens, 2023 Canon Young Champion of the Year finalist Jodie Bailey-Ho, and photographer and Canon Ambassador, Laura El Tantawy.

Details on the Canon Young Champion of the Year category

The award is open in two categories – under 17s and under 25s – both of which are free to enter and welcome entries from participants of Canon Youth Programmes and for external youth activists. Judges will consider applications from more than one candidate per entry, for example where groups or siblings have worked together to campaign for a good cause. Entries are open now (https://apo-opa.co/3V2lzTB) and will close on 3 May 2024.

To apply, entrants must submit up to 1250 words, a personal video statement and as many as six captioned images that tell their story and the change they’ve been working towards. Using the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (https://apo-opa.co/3P6nX82) as a guide, entries may focus on any form of social and environmental sustainability activism, whether it’s a local community project or a large, global initiative.

Winners of the Young Champion Award will receive a Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit and will be invited to a masterclass with a Canon Ambassador. Shortlisted finalists will also receive a certificate, sustainably made medal and a joint masterclass with a Canon Ambassador.

Entrants may submit an entry for themselves if they are over 18, or alternatively they can be nominated by a parent, guardian, company, or the charity or organisation which they are working with but must be an integral part of the application process.

