Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) showcased its solutions-based proposition at IBC 2022 – the leading international forum for content creation, management, and delivery. Canon’s stand reflected the huge changes that the industry has experienced in the past few years, with a growing need for streamlined crews and low-cost content creation resulting in the rise of remote and virtual production systems. Visitors saw Canon’s Live Production Imaging Ecosystem, XR studio and VR solution in action and got their hands on the latest products, such as the EOS R5 C, XF605 and PTZ cameras, in its touch and try zone.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said:

“It was great heading back to IBC to experience our latest innovations together with our key African customers. When we attended in 2019, the content creation and production industry was a completely different space. The pandemic has pushed the industry to advance its virtual and remote production capabilities to support smaller crews or even stand-alone operators. At Canon we follow closer to customer strategy and IBC 2022 gave us a fantastic opportunity to interact with our customers, giving them exposure and hands-on training with our latest products and technologies at the exhibition. We have been working hard to push the boundaries with our integrated solutions and ensure we understand the customers’ challenges, requirements&goals in the African continent”.

Canon’s Live Production Imaging Ecosystem

Addressing the growing demand for solutions that support remote and live production, Canon showcased its customizable multi-camera setup. From large format cinema cameras to remote control PTZ cameras, visitors to the stand saw how they could configure a unique multi-cam setup that meets their needs. Canon Ambassador and filmmaker, Sébastien Devaud talked them through how this works in practice. Canon’s latest PTZ cameras – which supports a range of IP protocols – was paired alongside high-end cinema cameras such as the EOS C300 Mark III and XF605 professional camcorder using Canon’s XC protocol and output on its professional reference monitors, to showcase the possibilities for live and remote production.

XR Studio

XR Studio solutions are changing the game for high-end content creation, offering a high quality and more efficient set up for filmmakers. Partnering with Mo-Sys – a manufacturer of virtual production solutions – Canon showcased how its XR solution software communicates with lens and camera data on its professional cinema cameras. Demonstrated with various products such as EOS C500 Mark II and Flex Zoom lenses, the solution enables a high-resolution LED backdrop to react as the camera and lens are operated. Director and cinematographer, Brett Danton, spoke about how he has used Canon kit to support his recent work, captured using extended reality (XR) methods.

VR Zone

For those who wanted a break from the trade show floor, visitors could immerse themselves in a variety of VR content captured with the Canon EOS R5, EOS R5 C and RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE Lens. VR solution provider Invelon created two VR experiences: either take a journey on the back of a quad bike through a beautiful holiday destination or be transported backstage with a rock band and experience the sensation of ambisonic audio with VR headsets provided by Varjo and powered by PCs from Lenovo.

IBC was from 9 – 12 September 2022, in Amsterdam.

