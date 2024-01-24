Canon Inc. (www.Canon-CNA.com) ranked fifth for the number of U.S. patents awarded in 2023, becoming the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for 38 years running, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

What’s more, Canon ranked first among Japanese companies for 19 consecutive years. Canon actively promotes the globalization of its business and places great value on obtaining patents overseas, carefully adhering to a patent-filing strategy that pursues patents in essential countries and regions while taking into consideration the business strategies and technology and product trends unique to each location.

Among these, the United States, with its many high-tech companies and large market scale, represents a particularly important region in terms of business expansion and technology alliances.

Canon U.S. patent rankings 2014 – 2023 (previous 10 years) Year Overall ranking Ranking amongst Japanese companies No/ of patents 2023 5th 1st 2,890 2022 5th 1st 2,694 2021 3rd 1st 3,021 2020 3rd 1st 3,225 2019 3rd 1st 3,548 2018 3rd 1st 3,051 2017 3rd 1st 3,284 2016 3rd 1st 3,662 2015 3rd 1st 4,127 2014 3rd 1st 4,048

Canon aims to create new technologies in its four business groups of Printing, Imaging, Medical and Industrial Equipment. In addition to strengthening the competitiveness of each of its businesses, in recent years, the company has been focusing on the development of fundamental technologies such as cutting-edge SPAD sensors, photon counting CT, image processing technology that utilizes deep learning, next-generation technology for commercial printing, and nanoimprint lithography, that can be the source of business creation, being applied and utilized for various purposes, as well as the acquisition of patent rights for such technologies.

In keeping with the times, in order to encourage the core competency technologies that support its business, Canon promotes the acquisition and utilization of intellectual property rights which it uses to maintain a robust patent portfolio that ensures the competitiveness and freedom of its businesses.

Going forward, Canon will continue its intellectual property initiatives with the goal of supporting its businesses, providing products and services with added value, and contributing to a better society.

