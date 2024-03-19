Canon’s Miraisha Programme (Canon-CNA.com) focuses on delivering job opportunities and future livelihoods to young people across Africa through skills workshops, training programmes and enterprise support; The programme has educated more than 7000+ future professionals across the continent, helping them to gain qualifications, secure employment and set up their own businesses.

Canon Central and North Africa, a global leader in imaging solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Morocco, a non-profit organization dedicated to long-term care for children in risk of losing familial care, aimed at empowering youth in Morocco through photography education. This partnership seeks to share photography skills with young individuals through comprehensive workshops and mentorship programmes offered under the Canon Miraisha Programme which embodies our corporate philosophy, Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good. These workshops and training opportunities are designed to equip young people with the necessary tools and knowledge to pursue careers in the photography and creative arts industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with SOS Children’s Villages Morocco to empower the youth through the art of photography,” said Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “Through this impactful collaboration, we are dedicated to fostering a transformative experience for young individuals. By providing comprehensive photography workshops and mentorship programmes, we aim to equip them with not only technical skills but also with the confidence and resilience needed to succeed in the competitive photography industry.

“This partnership signifies our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and creating pathways for personal and professional growth. Together, we aspire to inspire creativity, unlock potential, and pave the way for a brighter and more promising future for generations to come.”

The primary goals of the Canon Miraisha programme include creating employment opportunities and fostering future livelihoods for youth in Africa through photography&videography. As part of this partnership, young individuals will have access to a Canon basic photography short course and a basic street photography workshop.

The collaboration commenced with a signing ceremony on 4th March 2024, followed by a series of consecutive training workshops led by Canon Certified Trainers in photography at SOS Children’s Villages in Morocco facilities. The first training session, which will be initiated at SOS Children's Villages Morocco National Office in Casablanca, is aimed at training SOS Village Educators on the art and techniques of photography to enhance SOS Children’s Villages in Morocco communication channels.

In the following trainings the Miraisha programme will deploy Canon Certified trainers to SOS Children’s Villages in Morocco for a series of workshops aimed at imparting skills and knowledge to the youth of those villages. With the outcome to nurture the spirit of photography and give the students the necessary skills to be able to penetrate the professional world and earn an income.

Canon will offer equipment on a loan basis to students during their training, along with Canon Miraisha T-shirts and stationery to support their learning experience. Following the conclusion of these workshops, Canon will initiate mentorship programmes for selected students. The selection criteria for these mentorship opportunities include attending all sessions, demonstrating diligence, active participation, and fearlessness in asking questions, and completing assignments assigned by the trainer.

The selected Canon trainer will guide these students for three months, focusing on enhancing their photography skills and proficiency. This mentorship aims to empower them further, enabling them to establish a photo club within their village and navigate entry into the professional realm of the industry with confidence.

“We are grateful for Canon’s support in our mission to provide holistic care and education to children in need,” said Zakia Elhachimi, Director of Programs Division at SOS Children’s Villages Morocco. “This partnership will equip our youth with valuable skills while inspiring creativity and expression.”

SOS Children’s Villages Morocco, established in 1985, has been a beacon of hope for orphaned and vulnerable children in Morocco. With its mission to provide a stable and nurturing environment, SOS Children’s Villages Morocco ensures that every child has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3SvVhrS) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com